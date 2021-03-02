Rapidz Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,641.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $16,641.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00806922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00028832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

