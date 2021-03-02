Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $24.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other Nautilus news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nautilus by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nautilus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,890. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.