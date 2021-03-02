MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $93,000.00. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,755. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 717,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

