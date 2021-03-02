Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $257.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of LII traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,909. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.87 and a 200 day moving average of $281.80.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,549. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

