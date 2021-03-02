Jennifer D. Arasimowicz Sells 2,000 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FCEL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 20,899,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,681,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

