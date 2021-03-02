Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the January 28th total of 1,446,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 797,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,615. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.