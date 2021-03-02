Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, a growth of 389.7% from the January 28th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,865,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BLOZF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 188,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.96.
About Cannabix Technologies
