Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, a growth of 389.7% from the January 28th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,865,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BLOZF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 188,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Cannabix Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

