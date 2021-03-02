Short Interest in Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) Decreases By 80.0%

Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BCNN stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. Balincan USA has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86.
About Balincan USA
