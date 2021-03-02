Short Interest in Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) Decreases By 80.0%

Balincan USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCNN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BCNN stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. Balincan USA has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86.

About Balincan USA

Balincan USA, Inc operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp.

