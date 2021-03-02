Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.85

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.85 and last traded at $82.63, with a volume of 40410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDAIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 471.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Daimler AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

