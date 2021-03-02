Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Trading Up 18.9%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s share price was up 18.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 1,899,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,000% from the average daily volume of 172,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATXI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.