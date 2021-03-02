Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Trading Up 18.9%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s share price was up 18.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 1,899,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,000% from the average daily volume of 172,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATXI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74.
About Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.