Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) rose 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 3,259,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,700% from the average daily volume of 181,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46.

In related news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Impac Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

