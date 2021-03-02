Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 1,660,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,615,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. Research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.