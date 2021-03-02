TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives $6.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock remained flat at $$1.45 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,718,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,851,878. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $434.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

