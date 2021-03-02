KuCoin Shares Achieves Market Cap of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.79 or 0.00813809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00030051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

