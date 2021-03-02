Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Adam Schoenfeld Sells 35,000 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $163,200.00.

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 57.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 164,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

