Insider Selling: National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) President Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NCMI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 502,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,129. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $363.69 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 531,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in National CineMedia by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1,663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 193,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

