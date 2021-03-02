Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO Sells $7,807,342.50 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $12.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.45. 129,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.