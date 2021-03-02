Insider Buying: Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.07. 29,768,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,140,230. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $237.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,024,000 after buying an additional 10,689,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

