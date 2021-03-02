Status Reaches Market Cap of $287.57 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Status has a market capitalization of $287.57 million and approximately $36.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00819042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

