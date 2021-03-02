GoldFund (GFUN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $632.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 101.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $118,350.50 and approximately $632.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006621 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006308 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

