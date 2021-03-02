Verge (XVG) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $298.67 million and $7.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00364576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,433,896,549 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.