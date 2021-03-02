Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

BVH stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 23,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.04. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

