Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 14.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price fell 14.3% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $198.27 and last traded at $205.99. 6,291,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 4,825,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.29.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Insiders have sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Novavax by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Novavax by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $4,021,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 2.01.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.