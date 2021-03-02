TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading 6.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup now has a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. TripAdvisor traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $52.64. 7,562,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 3,504,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

