NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Down 65.9% in February

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the January 28th total of 378,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUVSF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 6,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,427. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

