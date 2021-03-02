The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BKGFY traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $56.08. 595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.