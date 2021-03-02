SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the January 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSEZY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,731. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SSE has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.