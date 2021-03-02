WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 536,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,097,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 478,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 269,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,519.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 118,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110,955 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. 656,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,347,828. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $249.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

