Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.77-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $408-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.9 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,326. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 135.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.