Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Declines By 68.4%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the January 28th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXAHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 71,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

