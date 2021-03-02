ZPER Price Tops $0.0009 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One ZPER coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $1.07 million and $49.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00066846 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002570 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

