Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $190.17 million and $2.95 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

