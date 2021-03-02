Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.40 Million

Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce sales of $142.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.80 million and the highest is $159.00 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $179.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $691.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $841.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $701.11 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $780.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

MESA stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.16. 1,889,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $503.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 3.12.

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $41,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,185 shares in the company, valued at $821,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,885 shares of company stock worth $2,838,967 over the last three months. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

