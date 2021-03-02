GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.25 ($34.41).

G1A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €29.00 ($34.12). The stock had a trading volume of 185,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.68.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

