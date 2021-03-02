Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $611.35 Million

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post $611.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $622.70 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $955.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.19. 1,069,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,161. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

