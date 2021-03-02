First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

