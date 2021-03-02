First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

