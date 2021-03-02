Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Decreases By 84.4%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the January 28th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. 415,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,425. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

