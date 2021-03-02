Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Decreases By 79.3%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE CBH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 70,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

