Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Decreases By 79.3%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE CBH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 70,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.25.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.