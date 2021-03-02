GAPS (GAP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $250.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $250.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.64 or 0.99629782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00038890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00099652 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

