United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.48 ($46.45).

Several analysts recently commented on UTDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of UTDI traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €36.98 ($43.51). The stock had a trading volume of 132,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Internet has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.53.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

