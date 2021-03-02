Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.