Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT at $235.83

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $8.18 on Thursday, reaching $220.59. 300,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,944. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,104,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 over the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

