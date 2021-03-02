Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

NYSE IPI traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. 309,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,846. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $415.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

