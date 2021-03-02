$42.07 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce $42.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $217.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.50 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $311.45 million, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $315.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $2,328,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,089,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $12.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.82. 743,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.79 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.