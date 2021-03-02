EtherGem (EGEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,600.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $299,857.50 and $8,600.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.99 or 0.00810232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.