Short Interest in American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Declines By 82.6%

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the January 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APGI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 119,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,274. American Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

