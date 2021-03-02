Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

AMDUF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AMDUF remained flat at $$83.40 on Tuesday. Amundi has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.96.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

