Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

AXTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $999,290 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AXT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTI stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 404,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,283. The firm has a market cap of $541.03 million, a P/E ratio of -441.52 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

