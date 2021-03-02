DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $6.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DURECT by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,201. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $469.34 million, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

