The Gabelli Utility Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE GUT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

